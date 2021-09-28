Ellenabad bypoll to change political equations in Hry: Abhay Chautala

Gurugram, Sep 28 With the announcement of by-election in the Ellenabad Assembly constituency in Sirsa district, Abhay Singh Chautala, the former MLA from Ellenabad, said here during a press conference on Tuesday that with this bypoll, the political equations in Haryana will change.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader said the bypoll will also reveal who all are against the three farm laws, and who are in support of them.

The former MLA asserted that the INLD candidate for the bypoll will be decided by the people of Ellenabad on October 3.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, a notification will be issued on October 1 and the nomination process will start on the same day. The last date for filing nomination is October 8. The nominations will be scrutinised on October 11 and the last date for withdrawing them is October 16. Polling will be held on October 30.

Political experts said the bypoll will be a litmus test not only for the ruling BJP-JJP coalition, but also for the INLD and the Congress.

The by-election was necessitated after Abhay Singh Chautala resigned from the Assembly on January 27 in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Chautala alleged that an effort was made by the ruling BJP and JJP to postpone the by-election in Ellenabad.

"The Ellenabad by-election should have been held along with the Bengal elections. The ruling government had given an excuse of the outbreak of Covid to delay the bypoll because it had realised that if elections were held, the security deposit of its candidate would have been forfeited.

"At present, the people of the state do not allow BJP-JJP leaders to enter their villages," Chautala claimed.

"Ellenabad is a rural Assembly seat. It is an area of the farmers who are constantly opposing the three agricultural laws. The farmers of Ellenabad told me to resign from the post of MLA, so I resigned," he said, adding that had the Congress MLAs also resigned with him, there would have been mid-term elections today, not just by-election.

Chantal also asserted that the people of Ellenabad will give a befitting reply to the Congress candidate.

"This by-election is not for the INLD, it is against the three farm laws," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor