Employment of youth stolen: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not fulfilling his promise on employment."

"PM Modi doesn't speak a word on employment. 12 crore youth did not get jobs in the last 7 years, as was promised by him," said Rahul said.

"The Opposition in House is standing with placards, but the only thing visible on Lok Sabha TV is BJP MPs talking. The truth of the House is hidden," he added further.

Talking about Pegasus, the Congress leader said, "I was told in the Parliament that the Pegasus issue is a minor one, why is the Congress and the Opposition stuck on it."

"A mobile phone is a simple tool which we use to communicate and to talk of truth and facts, but the government is using the spyware to reach you and to silence the voice of truth. The government is silencing the voices of the youth, farmers, and many more using Pegasus. But the voice of Youth Congress cannot be silenced; it is the voice of the youth of the nation," he added.

Gandhi was addressing the members of Youth Congress protesting against the fuel price hike and Pegasus spyware in Delhi on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor