Ethiopia to close Embassy in Cairo over economic reasons

Cairo, Sep 27 The Ethiopian Embassy in Cairo will suspend its work starting in October for three to six months due to economic reasons, announced the Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt Markos Tekle Rike.

According to Egypt's official Ahram online news website on Sunday, the Ambassador explained that the decision has nothing to do with the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added that the embassy's commissioner will manage its affairs during the suspension, Ahram reported.

In July, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced plans to cut the number of embassies the African nation has in foreign countries by around half as part of its latest budgetary measures.

He had said the number of embassies and consulates in foreign countries will be reduced from around 60 or so currently to around 30.

