Ex-MLA's son booked for rape, loot in UP

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 14 The son of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA has been booked for rape and loot.

An FIR has been filed against Kavi Ahmad, son of former Phulpur Samajwadi Party MLA Saeed Ahmad, at the Civil Lines police station on charges of rape and loot.

According to the FIR, it is alleged that the accused befriended a woman after changing his name and raped her on the pretext of marriage by giving her sedatives. The woman has also accused the MLA's wife and daughter of assaulting her.

In her police complaint, the woman claimed that she was preparing for Miss India competition and used to run a gym in Civil Lines.

In 2018, she came in contact with Kavi Ahmad, who befriended her by changing his name. The accused took her to Lucknow on the pretext of running a beauty parlour. Here the accused exploited her sexually while giving her sedatives. He made obscene videos of her and started blackmailing her.

The woman further alleged that when she returned to Prayagraj, the accused kept following her. He even raped her in Prayagraj at gunpoint and assaulted and injured her.

She also alleged that on Sunday, when she had gone to Civil Lines, the accused and his aide intercepted her. They threatened her with dire consequences and snatched away her gold chain worth several thousand rupees and took away her SIM card.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station, Shishupal Sharma said, "On the complaint of the woman, an FIR for rape, loot and other relevant sections of IPC has been registered against Kavi Ahmad, son of former Phulpur SP MLA Saeed Ahmad. A search has been launched for the accused."

Meanwhile, the former SP MLA Saeed Ahmad said that the woman has borrowed Rs 6 lakh from his son for running a beauty parlour and when he asked her to return the money, she lodged a fake FIR.

"Video footage is available in which the woman can be seen hitting herself. My family is being framed by political rivals," he alleged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor