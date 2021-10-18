Ex-TN Health Minister Vijayabaskar's residence, business premises raided

Chennai, Oct 18 Officials of Tamil Nadu's anti-corruption bureau, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday carried out search operations at former AIADMK Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar's residence and other places.

According to the officials, searches are being carried out in 43 places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Pudukottai belonging to Vijayabaskar, his relatives and business premises.

The raids came a day after the DVAC registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya for amassing wealth to the tune of about Rs.27.22 crore in his/her name and in the names of his dependents and business firms.

The wealth acquisition was during the period April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2021.

According to the FIR, Vijayabaskar's family members also established a trust called Mother Teresa Educational and Charitable Trust and established various educational institutions.

The other Ministers of the former AIADMK government against whom corruption cases have been registered are S.P. Velumani, M.R. Vijayabhaskar and K.C. Veeramani.

