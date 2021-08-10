Ex-TN Minister Velumani's house searched by anti-corruption bureau

Chennai, Aug 10 Officials of Tamil Nadu's anti-corruption bureau, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), on Tuesday began their search operations at former AIADMK Minister S.P.Velumani's residence in Coimbatore.

It is also learnt that searches are being carried out by DVAC officials in the premises of persons who are closely associated with Velumani.

Velumani was the Minister for Local Administration in the AIADMK government led by former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and was said to be instrumental in the party winning a majority of the seats in the Coimbatore and Western belt in the Assembly polls held in April.

The Tamil Nadu government recently told the Madras High Court that it has decided to reopen and probe the complaint against Velumani which was closed earlier when the AIADMK was in power.

The High Court had granted eight weeks time to the state government to probe and file its affidavit.

The state government had told the Court that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has concurred with the complaint of non-governmental organisation (NGO) Arappor Iyakkam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor