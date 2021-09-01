Ex-UP Minister KP Yadav dies due to dengue

Lucknow, Sep 1 K.P. Yadav, former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader from Jaunpur, died of dengue shock syndrome (DSS) in Lucknow .

The 62-year-old politician was admitted to Medanta hospital late on Monday night in a critical condition.

Medanta director Dr Rakesh Kapoor confirmed. "K.P. Yadav died of a condition called dengue shock syndrome. He was brought to the hospital in a critical state with multi-inflammatory response and cytokine storm affecting his body gravely. He was immediately taken on ventilator support but could not be revived. He died on Tuesday."

Yadav had been diagnosed with dengue in Jaunpur and was receiving treatment in the city itself. He was shifted to Lucknow when his condition started to deteriorate.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled his death on social media.

"K P Yadav was a hardworking and respected member of SP. His death is an irreparable loss to the party," said Akhilesh.

Yadav was also the chairperson of the Cow Service Commission under the SP government.

