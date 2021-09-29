Extremely unfortunate: Manish Tewari on Punjab political mess

New Delhi, Sep 29 Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari on Wednesday said that the kind of politics that was going on in his home state was unfortunate, and since it is a sensitive border state, Pakistan may try to fish in the troubled waters.

Tewari said, "Punjab is going on with anger against the farm laws and in these circumstances the politics going on in the state can have serious security implications on the state's stability."

He further said that during the militancy Punjab lost around 25,000 people mostly Congress workers and the apprehensions are that the deep state in Pakistan may try to use its machinery to destabilise things.

Former two-time Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, without naming Sidhu on Tuesday described him as an unstable man.

"I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Amarinder Singh said in a tweet just after Sidhu resigned.

Unhappy over the first expansion of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet, Sidhu resigned from his post. But he said he would continue in the party.

Sidhu announced his resignation on his Twitter handle in just an hour after Channi announced allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues.

Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and senior leader K.C. Venugopal have been asked to help resolve the issue as the party does not want to open two fronts in the state which goes to the polls next year.

The Congress understands that the Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are closely following the developments in Punjab, while the BJP is seeking an appropriate time to cease the opportunity in the state.

