Eyeing 2023 polls, tribal parties revives separate state demand in Tripura, Meghalaya

Agartala/Sjillong, Oct 17 Eyeing the Assembly elections in 2023, tribal-based parties in Tripura and Meghalaya have renewed their demand to create separate states for the indigenous tribals, even as the major political parties continue to strongly oppose their claims.

Tribals constitute over 86 per cent of the total population in Meghalaya, while in Tripura, they account for 31 per cent of the population. The Assembly elections in the two northeastern states are scheduled in 2023.

The ruling BJP's junior ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor