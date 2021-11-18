Factionalism in R'sthan BJP: Arun Singh rushing to Hadoti, Nadda to attend executive meet

Jaipur, Nov 18 Amid reports of factionalism hampering the prospects of the saffron party in Rajasthan, senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Arun Singh will be touring the desert state in the next one month.

Party sources confirmed that BJP national president JP Nadda will attend the state executive committee meeting to be held in the first week of December in Jaipur.

In fact, there is a possibility of Union home minister Amit Shah marking his presence with him in this meeting, confirmed sources, adding that the two senior leaders are coming to strengthen the organisation which at present seems fragmented into different groups.

"The central leadership of the saffron party is all set to tighten its grip to control the situation," confirmed party workers.

Recently, the party suffered a defeat in the by-polls to two seats where its candidates ranked third and fourth in the tally.

Soon after, the supporters of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje started raising a demand to announce Raje as the CM candidate in the next Assembly polls.

These leaders hail from Hadoti region, which is known as Raje's turf.

BJP state in-charge Arun Singh will be making a two-day visit to Hadoti region on Saturday and Sunday which includes Kota and the surrounding areas to take grassroots feedback of the party's current situation.

Raje has a stronghold in this region and the party workers from this area openly support her and have been vocal against the party's current state leadership.

Singh recently condemned such statements and said that such comments are harmful to the party.

The party now seems to want to make a fresh start for the forthcoming Assembly polls in 2023 and hence the central leadership will be pitching in to strengthen the organisation, said sources.

