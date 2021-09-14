Fadnavis' vast experience will help BJP win Goa polls: CM

Panaji, Sep 14 Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and in-charge of the 2022 assembly polls in Goa, Devendra Fadnavis will arrive in Goa on September 20 to discuss poll strategy with top BJP leaders in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Sawant who met Fadnavis earlier in the day also said that the BJP would win a majority on its own in the polls.

"I met Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, who is the assistant in-charge for Goa polls. I discussed the political scenario in Goa with them," Sawant said.

"They will be coming to Goa on September 20 and will meet the core team and the state president and decide the future strategy of going into elections. We will be planning our preparations for the elections," Sawant said, adding that Fadnavis' vast political experience will help the BJP "win a full majority" in the 2022 polls.

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited Fadnavis at the latter's home in Mumbai on Tuesday on the occasion of Ganesh festival.

Sawant tweeted photos of him taking blessings from the Ganesh installed at the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition's residence.

"Took blessing of Lord Ganesh at the residence of Former CM of Maharashtra Shri @Dev_Fadnavisji, in Mumbai," Sawant said in his tweet.

Earlier this month, Fadnavis was appointed as the in-charge of the Goa assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

