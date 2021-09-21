Fadvanis backs Geete, says MVA is an unnatural alliance

Panaji, Sep 21 The three-party Maharashta Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is an unnatural alliance which cannot last, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said here on Tuesday, endorsing Shiv Sena leader and former Union Minister Anant Geete's criticism of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's leadership and the formation of the three-party ruling alliance.

"What can I say about that? He (Geete) is saying on the basis of a realisation in their party," Fadnavis told reporters, during his ongoing visit to Goa.

Geete in an interview on Tuesday had said that Pawar, who is one of the key political players who forged the MVA alliance between the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress in Maharashtra, could not be construed as a "guru" as far as the Shiv Sena is concerned, while describing the MVA alliance as a mere political adjustment.

Fadnavis said that he concurred with the comments made by Geete.

"At the root of it, I have been saying right from the outset that the alliance in Maharashtra between the three parties is unnatural. Such an alliance cannot last. There is nothing natural about it. An unnatural alliance cannot last," Fadnavis said.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also said that municipal polls in Maharashtra should be held only with reservations of seats for the Other Backward Classes.

