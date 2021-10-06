Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar Corps Commander, Naveed Anjum new ISI Chief

New Delhi, Oct 6 Faiz Hameed, formerly the Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been posted as the Peshawar Corps Commander, the Dawn reported.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been appointed as the new DG of ISI, Pakistan military's media affairs wing announced on Wednesday.

The appointment of the ISI Director General is the prerogative of the Pakistan Prime Minister. The spymaster's choice is, however, made by the Prime Minister in consultation with the army chief, the report said.

Lt Gen Anjum was previously the commander of Karachi Corps. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in September 2019.

Hailing from the Pakistan Military Academy's 78th Long Course and the Punjab Regiment, Lt Gen Anjum has also served as the commandant of the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

The new ISI DG has previously remained the Inspector General of the Balochistan Frontier Corps (North) and commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, Hangu.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced other postings as well, saying Lt Gen Mohammad Saeed has been posted as the Karachi Corps Commander, Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood has been appointed as the President of the National Defence University, while Maj Gen Asim Malik has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, and appointed as the army's adjutant general.

Earlier, the ISPR had announced that Lt Gen Mohammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala Corps Commander, while Lt Gen Asim Munir has been appointed as the Quarter Master General.

