Fake tweets about Akhilesh being circulated, case registered

Lucknow, July 28 Samajwadi Party state president, Naresh Uttam, has lodged a complaint alleging that fake information about the statements of SP president Akhilesh Yadav were being circulated from a few Twitter accounts.

One of the Twitter accounts claimed that Akhilesh Yadav has announced rebuilding of Babri Masjid on his return to power.

An FIR has been registered at the Gautam Palli police station, based on the complaint.

The SP state president has submitted 10 screenshots of the tweets along with the complaint.

Hazratganj ACP Raghvendra Kumar Mishra said, "Naresh Uttam has given a complaint alleging that fake news related to Akhilesh Yadav is being spread. Some random accounts have been spreading these messages. We have registered an FIR against unidentified people. We are investigating the matter and action will be taken soon."

SHO Gautam Palli Ratnesh Kumar Singh said the FIR was lodged under provision of IT Act and defamation.

