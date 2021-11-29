Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Rajya Sabha too

New Delhi, Nov 29 The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday amid heavy sloganeering by the opposition that wanted a debate on the issue.

The Bill was passed by a voice just as it was passed by the Lok Sabha two hours earlier.

When the Rajya Sabha assembled at 2 p.m., the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar moved the motion in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha, the Bill was passed amid sloganeering by opposition members. The Lok Sabha Speaker had put the Bill for voice vote and it was cleared within seconds even as the opposition continued their sloganeering protesting the fact that there was no discussion.

The three Bills that stand repealed now are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor