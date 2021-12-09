Farmers' protest: Centre sends revised proposal

New Delhi, Dec 9 The Centre on Thursday handed over a revised proposal to the farmers as demanded indicating an end to over year-old agitation against the contentious farm laws.

Soon after this, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of the farmers' union spearheading the protests, huddled into a meeting to chart out future course of action.

Following the revocation of the law, the Centre had come up with a proposal which was accepted by the farmers. Based on their demand, the Centre has come out with the same in writing.

Meanwhile, the farmers protesting at the Singhu border have started removing their tents. They were also seen exchanging sweets indicating that the end of the agitation is not very far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor