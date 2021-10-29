Farmers will continue to be exploited till there is no legal guarantee for MSP: Varun Gandhi

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi on Friday said that the farmers would continue to be exploited in mandis till there is no legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSPs) of crops.

"Till there is no statutory guarantee of MSP, farmers will continue to be exploited in mandis. Strict action should be taken on this," Varun Gandhi tweeted.

The farmers are protesting at different sites since November 26 last year demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

Earlier on October 23, the BJP MP had said that the farmers in Uttar Pradesh are not getting appropriate prices for their crops and urged the Yogi Adityanath-led state government to give farmers the rights that they deserve.

Recently, Varun Gandhi and his mother, Maneka Gandhi, were excluded from the BJP's new national executive committee.

The development came hours after Varun Gandhi condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which the convoy of Union Minister Ajay Misra's son allegedly ran over and killed four protesting farmers.

Varun Gandhi had called for "accountability for the innocent blood of farmers" as he posted a purported video of the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor