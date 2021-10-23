Fiji to reopen clubs, bars in Nov as vax rate reaches 80%

Suva, Oct 23 Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said that the island nation will reopen clubs, bars, and gaming venues from November 11 as over 80 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The venues will reopen for business in accordance with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport's protocols, Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying in a statement.

Given that these businesses involve high customer interaction and close contact, they are only available for persons who are fully vaccinated.

Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya stressed the importance of creating a safe environment for businesses to re-open amid the pandemic.

"At the end of the day, what we want and what we should strive towards is sustainability and resilience. How we invest in our workplaces and in our people today will reflect on our development in years to come," Koya said.

The Ministry, together with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, has deployed "Covid-safe ambassadors" who will closely observe and advise businesses on mandatory minimum parameters for safe operation.

