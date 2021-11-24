Fiji's main int'l airport ready to reopen

Suva, Nov 24 Fiji is ready to re-open Nadi International Airport as more than 90 per cent of adults in the island nation have been fully vaccinated against Covid and amid a careful re-opening strategy in place, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said on Wednesday.

According to Fijivillage news website on Wednesday, the opening on December 1 means Nadi will now be the gateway of Covid-safe tourism in a post-pandemic Pacific, reports Xinhua news agency.

Khaiyum's remark came as the Nadi International Airport has achieved Airports Council International's airport health re-accreditation for its Covid-19 health and safety measures.

The airport is located in Nadi, the third largest city on the western side of Viti Levu, the main island in Fiji.

Khaiyum has thanked Fiji Airports management and staff for their consistent commitment towards a safe and sustainable restart for the aviation sector and the tourism industry.

Airports Council International Asia-Pacific Director-General Stefano Baronci said this re-accreditation serves to reassure passengers that internationally-recognized safety measures remain in place for the resumption of travel to Fiji.

Fiji Airports Chairman Geoffrey Shaw said the re-accreditation is a significant announcement ahead of next week's official opening of the country's international border.

Shaw said they are looking forward to next Wednesday with great excitement and to welcome their first Fiji Airways flight, marking the resumption of tourism in the island nation.

