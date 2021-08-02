Final meet on K'taka cabinet expansion this evening: CM Bommai

New Delhi, Aug 2 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he is going to comprehensively discuss the new cabinet formation with party President J.P. Nadda this evening.

Talking to reporters, he also hinted at the creation of posts of deputy chief ministers. The meeting is going to be held in the evening. Party President Nadda will take a call on key issues such as how many phases of cabinet inductions should be there, the number of deputy chief ministers, regional and social representations and other matters, Chief Minister Bommai said.

"I arrived in Delhi on Sunday night. Today (Monday) evening there will be a meeting with party senior leaders. A decision will be taken on cabinet expansion and party seniors will tell their final decision," Bommai said.

Bommai further stated that he would also meet the legislators and former ministers who have come to New Delhi from the state.

"I am trying to take everyone along. All MLAs know that everyone will not get a cabinet post. I will also keep in mind that there was a cabinet earlier and then finalise the new one," Bommai maintained.

He said the main formula of cabinet expansion will get a final shape by Monday. The formula includes the number of deputy chief ministers, cabinet posts this time, region-wise preferences and other things.

If the decision comes by this evening, the cabinet expansion will happen on Wednesday, or it will be held on Thursday. The creation of the posts of deputy chief ministers is a part of the formula, Bommai added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor