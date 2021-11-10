FIR against Tathagata Roy over 'women & money' tweet

Kolkata, Nov 10 A lawyer of Calcutta High Court has lodged a complaint against BJP leader Tathagata Roy citing a tweet where the veteran urged the party to come out of the racket of "women and money".

The complainant has urged Kolkata Police to interrogate the accused to find out whether there was any dealing of money and women in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

On Monday, the former Governor of Meghalaya and Tripura, resting his faith on the new state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted: "The party must be pulled out of the money and women's circle. In this way, the party will go backward and not forward."

The veteran leader also said that he has lots of secrets with him but as he is not leaving the party, he would not reveal them.

Citing the tweet, lawyer Sayan Banerjee lodged a complaint with the Hare Street police station in Kolkata on Tuesday night. In his complaint Banerjee wrote: "I came to know that the former governor of Tripura and Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy, alleged that the BJP had exchanged money and women in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections in an unethical manner."

"Already there are multiple complaints with the Women's Commission against several BJP leaders regarding crime against women. If there is little truth involved in the tweet by Roy then this is a dangerous trend and being a responsible citizen, I would ask the police to investigate the matter. This is a very serious thing," he added, saying that Roy should be called to the police station and interrogated.

Undeterred, Roy, however, ridiculed the lawyer saying, "Oh my God! What a complaint! It is really surprising that these kind people are lawyers of Calcutta High Court".

For the last few days Roy has been training guns against the four BJP leaders, including former state president Dilip Ghosh, national observers - Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arvind Menon and central observer Shiv Prakash. The situation went so far that the national vice-president of the party Dilip Ghosh had asked Roy to leave the party.

Roy, however, continued his tirade against the leaders who he believes are responsible for the recent poll debacle.

