Five held for vandalism at Owaisi's Delhi residence

New Delhi, Sep 21 Five people were detained on Tuesday allegedly vandalising the Delhi house of AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, police said.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. when members of Hindu Sena were staging a protest outside Owaisi's house, located adjacent to the Election Commission headquarters on the Ashoka Road.

DCP, New Delhi, Deepak Yadav told that they have detained five people and an FIR is being registered against them.

The protesters shattered a lamp atop the main gate and the nameplate of the parliamentarian. The white pieces of the lamp could be seen strewn across the road.

Hindu Sena national President Vishnu Gupta told that he was not aware of the incident and came to know about it through multiple media reports and other sources. He confirmed that some workers of his outfit went to protest there

"Asaduddin Owaisi has been constantly making anti-Hindu statements and workers might have been feeling agitated due to this," Gupta said adding, however, one should not adopt unlawful ways to register their protest.

