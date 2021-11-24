Floor leaders to meet on Nov 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session

Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders on November 28 at his residence in the national capital.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.

