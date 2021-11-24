Floor leaders to meet on Nov 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session
By ANI | Published: November 24, 2021 01:41 PM2021-11-24T13:41:30+5:302021-11-24T13:50:02+5:30
Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders on November 28 at his residence in the national capital.
The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor