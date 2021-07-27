Florida condo collapse toll reaches 98

Miami, July 27 The death toll from the partial collapse of a 12-storey residential building in Surfside, a beachside town in Florida, has increased to 98 following the identification of the last victim, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade County authorities identified the last victim of the collapse of Champlain Towers South as the 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya, Xinhua news agency reported citing the US media as saying on Monday

The development as also confirmed by Hedaya's family, who had been in limbo throughout the month-long rescue mission she had not been officially found and identified by authorities.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference on Monday that over the past 33 days, first responders "have searched the rubble as if they were searching for one of their own".

The Mayor called the incident "the largest non-hurricane related emergency response" in Florida's history.

"Nothing, we can say or do will bring back these 90 angels who left behind grieving families, beloved friends, loved ones across this community and across the world," Levine Cava said.

"But we have done everything possible to bring closure to the families, and I am especially proud that through these tireless efforts, we were able, at last, to bring closure to all those who reported missing loved ones."

After weeks of searching and recovering, which had been interrupted by inclement weather conditions and risks of further crumbling of the building, Levine Cava said 98 victims have now been identified, including 97 victims who were recovered from the collapse and one person who died in hospital.

Ninety-eight families have been notified, and all 97 people for whom there was a missing persons report have been recovered, Levine Cava said, adding a total of 242 people are accounted for.

The Champlain Towers South, a beach-side condominium, partially collapsed in the early morning of June 24.

No survivors have been found since.

Experts said it could take months for investigators to determine what precisely caused a significant portion of the condo to collapse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor