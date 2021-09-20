Ford India workers' future in TN govt's hands: Ex-Union leader

Chennai, Sep 20 The job security of the Ford India Private Ltd's workers is in the hands of the Tamil Nadu government and it cannot be a neutral player, said a former union leader of Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation Ltd and a noted lawyer dealing in labour matters.

Car maker Hindustan Motors Ltd-part of the C.K.Birla group- had its car plant at Tiruvallur which was later transferred to group company Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation.

"The future Ford India's workers and their families are in the hands of the Tamil Nadu government. It can ensure the buyer of Ford India's car plant near here employs the former's workers," S. Gandhi, Former Secretary of the worker's union at Hindustan Motor Finance told .

He also said the compensation for the loss of job will not last long citing his and the experience of other former workers of Hindustan Motor Finance.

The Hindustan Motor Finance plant near here was rolling out Japanese Mitsubishi Motors Corporation's models like Lancer, Pajero and also Isuzu Motor's MU 7 under contract manufacturing deal.

Later the plant was transferred to PCA Automobiles India Private Limited- a joint venture between global automotive manufacturer Stellantis Group and C.K.Birla group.

Gandhi and 174 workers of Hindustan Motor Finance found to their horror of being dismissed on 2.7.2019.

"An A4 sized paper pasted outside the factory gate told us that we all lost our jobs," Gandhi said.

He said the workers were promised that they would be absorbed by the new car maker but in the end the promise was not honoured.

"Hindustan Motors had its earthmoving equipment division

