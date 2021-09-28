Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro lands in Kolkata, to join TMC tomorrow

Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned from Congress and will soon join All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), reached Kolkata on Tuesday.

Faleiro is scheduled to join the TMC on Wednesday at 4 pm.

The former Goa chief minister met some leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party today.

Addressing the media in less than 24 hours after submitting his resignation, Faleiro lauded Mamata Banerjee's 'streetfighter' spirit and said, "Mamata Banerjee has fought and succeeded in stopping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from entering Bengal. She symbolises woman empowerment - she can bring the country back on the track of development and progress."

Faleiro, who previously served two terms as a Chief Minister of Goa, submitted his resignation on Monday as an MLA to the Speaker of Goa Assembly ahead of state Assembly elections next year.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmedthat Faleiro has given resignation from the primary membership of the party as well.

Faleiro is the second Congress leader outside West Bengal who will be joining the TMC. He was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Election Coordination Committee for Goa Assembly polls and was All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of North-Eastern states.

Earlier, former Congress MP from Assam's Silchar and ex-president of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev had joined the TMC in August this year. She has been assigned to look after TMC's affairs in Tripura.

A month later Sushmita Dev was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

( With inputs from ANI )

