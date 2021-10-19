Former Minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu Joins TRS party

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and senior politician Motkupalli Narsimhalu joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party. Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao invited Motkupalli Narasimhulu into the party on Monday at Telangana Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR said that Motkupalli Narsimha had a lot of political experience. KCR reminded that he had worked with Motkupalli for many years.

While recalling his experience with Motkupalli KCR said "We had a lot of trouble for electricity, when it comes to Telangana we faced a lot of problem with power cuts at that time. False propaganda was made at that time that if Telangana is formed, nobody will invest in the newly formed state.KCR said, "There was a situation where we had to buy and drink fresh water, we have explained our problem to everyone and finally achieved the state of Telangana".

"The Telangana community has experienced the worst conditions and we have suffered a lot due to many problems. Earlier when Narasimha was the Energy minister. I called him he said he had electricity problems. All of Aleru is a drought area. No matter how many transformers were brought in, there was no profit," he said.

KCR reminded that the Telangana region has faced many difficulties with electricity. Rumours have been created about the development of Telangana. He said that the Telangana society has faced many insults.

"I had met BSP chief Mayawati about 13 times seeking her support in achieving statehood," he said.

Further, he said that suicides of farmers and handloom workers have ended and there is a lot more to be done for the welfare of the economically backward people

He commented that for other parties, politics was like a game, but for the TRS, politics was like a sacrifice. He clarified that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was brought to strengthen the weaker sections and that the Dalit Bandhu Yajna would not stop. It has been promised to provide this to all categories and apply to BCs and ABCs. We have been doing things in order, Rs. 70 lakh crore has been allotted.

KCR questioned why such initiatives were not taken in the last 60 years. He said that anything is possible if you have the courage, for good to happen to all, it is possible only with good leadership. KCR expressed that we will win next time too. He said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was delayed due to corona.

"We have estimated that the Dalit families will need Rs 1.70 lakh crore and we are moving forward accordingly," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

