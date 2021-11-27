Former MLA Manibhai Vaghela quits Congress

Gandhinagar, Nov 27 Former Congress legislator from Vadgam constituency in Gujarat, Manibhai Vaghela, quit the Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday.

In his resignation letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, Vaghela expressed displeasure with the Congress' working style, ideology and "disregard" towards the junior workers.

He also showed displeasure over the former party president Rahul Gandhi's "incompetency" and "immature decisions".

Vaghela, a former member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Vadgam constituency quit from all posts in the Congress party on Saturday.

In his resignation letter, Vaghela said the Congress had promised to let him contest from Vadgam (a Scheduled Caste reserved) seat.

However, the party did not keep its promise and supported an Independent candidate (Jignesh Mevani) in the state assembly election of 2017.

"Despite that, I made all efforts to help Jignesh Mevani win the elections, going along with the party," Vaghela wrote in his letter.

"Being a Dalit, I am also capable of voicing my community's issues. I too have the ability to emerge as a Dalit Neta by giving fiery provocative speeches. However, as per my ideology, the party should not be for any particular cast or community. The party can only be strengthened by supporting all the classes of the society and by adopting a conciliatory approach.

"The efforts are made to harm the self-esteem of old and experienced leaders of the party in Gujarat by giving entries and encouragement the so-called Dalit leaders who generate ill-will among the communities," Vaghela said.

In 2012 assembly elections, he defeated a cabinet minister of the then Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government, winning the Vadgam seat.

