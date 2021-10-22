Former Pak envoy says ground ceded to India after Dubai investment in J&K

By IANS | Published: October 22, 2021 11:42 AM2021-10-22T11:42:05+5:302021-10-22T11:55:07+5:30

New Delhi, Oct 22 Former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit said the UAE's Memorandum of Understanding Disclaimer: This post ...

Former Pak envoy says ground ceded to India after Dubai investment in J&K | Former Pak envoy says ground ceded to India after Dubai investment in J&K

Former Pak envoy says ground ceded to India after Dubai investment in J&K

Next

New Delhi, Oct 22 Former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit said the UAE's Memorandum of Understanding

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :UAENew DelhiAbdul BasitThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-westNew-delhi