Former TNPCB chairman Venkatachalam found dead in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 3 Former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) chairman A. V Venkatachalam and facing corruption charges has died by suicide, police said on Friday.

Police said that he has not left any suicide note and it was his wife who found his body in his bedroom at their residence at the New Secretariat Colony street, Velachery.

The former IFS officer was facing a corruption charge during his tenure as TNPCB chairman, and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) had conducted surprise raids at his house on September 24.

The sleuths of the DVAC found 13.5 lakh unaccounted money, 8 kg of gold worth 2.5 crore rupees and some documents related to property transactions from his residence during the raid. Ten Kg of sandalwood was also found at the residence during the raids.

Venkatachalam retired from the IFS in 2018 and was appointed Chairman of TNPCB in 2019 by the then AIADMK government.

DVAC registered cases against him while was serving as member secretary, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board during his tenure from October 14, 2013, to July 29, 2014.

His tenure as Member secretary, Tamil Nadu Environment impact assessment authority, and as Chairman, TNPCB from September 27, 2019, for two years was also included in the corruption charges against him.

The Velachery police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPc. His body was handed over to the relatives on Friday after post-mortem at Government Royapettah Hospital.

