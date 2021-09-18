Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo formally joins Trinamool Congress TMC

The BJP has suffered the biggest blow in West Bengal. Babul Supriyo, a cabinet minister in the Modi government, has left the party and joined the Trinamool Congress. A few days ago, Babul Supriyo had resigned from the BJP. In the presence of TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, Babul Supriyo has joined the Trinamool Congress.

The party has issued a statement after Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress. Former Union Minister and current MP Babul Supriyo has joined the TMC in the presence of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien. Supriyo is welcomed in the Trinamool Congress. In July, Babul Supriyo, a former Union minister and senior BJP leader in Bengal, announced his withdrawal from politics. He had posted on social media that he had come to politics only for social service and was changing his ways.



