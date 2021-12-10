France threatens litigation if UK doesn't grant fishing licenses

Paris, Dec 10 French Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin warned that her country would demand a European-level meeting and a litigation procedure if the UK does not grand fishing licenses to 94 French fishing boats by Friday evening.

"If all the licenses were not granted by tomorrow evening, France will request the meeting of the partnership council," Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying tot BFMTV.

"The purpose of the meeting would be to guarantee the application of the post-Brexit agreement, to note the non-respect of its signature by the UK," tGirardin said.

December 10 is the deadline given by the European Commission to the UK for the settlement of fishing disputes of the Channel.

Fishing rights have plagued Brexit talks for years.

Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other's waters when the former left the bloc.

But France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says only those lacking the correct documents have not been granted.

