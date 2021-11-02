France, UK to hold talks on fishing row on Thursday

Paris, Nov 2 France and the UK will hold an in-depth meeting here on Thursday to discuss their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights, the French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Tuesday.

French presidential office Elysee announced on Monday evening that no retaliatory sanctions against the UK will come into force before Thursday when renewed talks will be held in Paris, Xinhua news agency quoted the newspaper as saying

The UK's Brexit Minister David Frost was quoted by the newspaper as saying that he accepted the meeting proposal made by French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune.

"I look forward to having discussions with him in Paris on Thursday," he said on his social media account.

Speaking to journalists in Glasgow on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that discussions concerning the dispute over fishing will continue between France, the UK and the European Commission.

He ruled out the application of retaliatory sanctions, because "it is not while we are negotiating that we will impose sanctions".

Macron added that he trusted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would take France's proposal seriously and the discussions would lead to a result.

Last week, the French Ministry of the Sea announced that from Tuesday, British fishing vessels will be banned from docking in six designated ports in Hauts-de-France, Normandy and Brittany.

France will also strengthen sanitary, customs and safety controls of British ships.

Furthermore, France will enhance control over all lorries from and to the UK.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor