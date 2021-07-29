France's new health pass rules to enter into force on Aug 9

Paris, July 29 A new law in France extending the use of a health pass to a wider range of public places will enter into force on August 9 to help the country battle with the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said.

"The health pass is a small tool that can save many lives. It is the best way to protect our freedom and ensure that our country remains open," Attal told the press on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

Under the law, only people who have completed their vaccination, tested negative or recently recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to enter restaurants and cafes, and go to shopping centres, gyms and even hospitals except for emergencies, reports Xinhua news agency.

The use of the health pass has been compulsory since July 21 in cultural and leisure venues (cinemas, museums, etc.) where more than 50 people gather.

"Thanks to the vaccine we will be able to avoid a strong rush to hospitals in August," Attal said.

Warning that "the sanitary situation continues to worsen and remains worrying" ,he urged his hesitating compatriots to get vaccinated.

To date, 50.5 per cent of the French population, or 34 million people, have completed their vaccination against Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the number of new daily infections hit a three-month high at 26,871, the health authorities said.

The country's overall caseload and death toll currently stood at 6,116,711 and 111,923.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor