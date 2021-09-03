Friday prayers end peacefully in J&K, mobile phone services being restored

Srinagar, Sep 3 As the overall law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley remained generally peaceful on Friday in the aftermath of senior separatist leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death, authorities are mulling phased relaxation of the imposed restrictions.

J&K police chief Dilbag Singh said the situation remained totally under control without any untoward incident on Friday.

Inspector of General, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that voice call and Internet facility would be restored on all mobile phones by 10 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities had imposed restrictions throughout the Valley on Thursday and suspended mobile telephone operations and Internet facility after the burial of Geelani at the Hyderpora graveyard in Srinagar.

Voice calling, however, remained available on postpaid BSNL mobile phones and broadband also remained functional on dedicated BSNL broadband connections.

Friday prayers were offered by people in local mosques in the Valley as the authorities did not allow large prayer assemblies anywhere.

Reports of stray incidents of clashes between stone-pelting youth and the security forces came in from some places in Srinagar city and Pulwama district, but the authorities said these were promptly controlled without any injury to anyone.

Meanwhile, Kashmir University announced postponement of all exams scheduled on Saturday.

