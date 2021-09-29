Fumio Kishida wins Japan's ruling party presidential election

Tokyo, Sep 29 Fumio Kishida won the presidential election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Wednesday.

As the LDP-led coalition constitutes a majority in both chambers of the parliament in Japan, the new party president is almost certain to be elected prime minister in the extraordinary Diet session scheduled to be held on October 4, succeeding the incumbent Yoshihide Suga, Xinhua news agency reported.

