Gadkari takes a dig at Raj govt, says CM is unhappy

Jaipur, Sep 14 Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari took a dig at the current political situation in Rajasthan and hit upon the chief minister, MLAs and ministers without naming them, saying that 'everyone is sad in today's situation' during his visit here.

"An MLA is unhappy because he did not become minister; a minister is unhappy because he did not get the right portfolio or did not become the CM; a CM is unhappy because he does not know when he can be removed."

Gadkari was in Jaipur on Monday to address a seminar on parliamentary democracy in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The Union Road Transport Minister in a lighter mood, "No one is happy as the problem is in front of everyone, in the party, outside the party, in the family and around us."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor