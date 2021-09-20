Gandhis holiday in Shimla after Amarinder's exit

Shimla, Sep 20 Just hours after settling the political tussle in Punjab with the departure of party veteran Amarinder Singh, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were in a holiday mood.

Both reached Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cottage located amid forests of pine and cedar in the suburbs of the Himachal Pradesh capital where she is already holidaying with her family.

Sonia reached Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, by air in the morning from where she headed straight to the cottage by road.

In the evening Rahul too reached here after attending the oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Rahul reached the Raj Bhawan as the ceremony was about to end. After spending some time with party leaders, he headed to Shimla by road.

The Gandhis are expected to stay here for two-three days and there is no plan to meet any party functionary during the stay, an official told .

Priyanka's five-room cottage with wooden frames and shingled exteriors and a sloping tiled roof is at a height of more than 8,000 feet in Charabra, some 15 km uphill from here.

Priyanka along with her children and mother regularly visits the cottage, just close to Wildflower Hall, on a four-bigha plus agricultural plot that was purchased in 2007.

