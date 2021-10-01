Gandhi's slogan relevant during pandemic: Goa Guv

Panaji, Oct 1 Mahatma Gandhi's slogan 'it is health that is real wealth' is a relevant message amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said in his message to the state on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

"His health slogan 'it is health that is real wealth' is very relevant in the context of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic when each one of us should practice Covid appropriate behavior of safety and hygiene," Pillai said in his message.

"He preached and practiced the values of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation. Today Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is modelled on Gandhian principles. He wanted India to be free from the undesirable practice of untouchability. He fought for the rights of the downtrodden and weaker sections," Pillai also said.

He added that Gandhi's "legendary tools" of truth and non-violence "have inspired so many leaders across the length and breadth of the globe in their struggles against injustice".

