Gangadhar Meher lift irrigation project to be ready by Sept 2023: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 Gangadhar Meher lift irrigation project in Odisha's Bargarh district would be completed by September 2023, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Saturday.

Patnaik said this while launching distribution of the smart health cards to the beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) at Bijepur areas in Bargarh district.

Laying foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 300 crore, Patnaik said various developmental projects worth Rs 2,500 crore, including the Gangadhar Meher lift irrigation project of Rs 2,090 crore is under implementation in the district. The irrigation project will be completed by September 2023 and farmers can draw water from it, he said.

The Chief Minister had announced the project in October 2017 before the Bijepur by-election. The irrigation project is an ambitious project of the State government that aims to provide assured irrigation to around 25,600 hectares of chronically drought-hit areas. Bijepur, Sohela and Barpali blocks of Bargarh district and Dunguripalli block of Subarnapur district would get irrigation facilities from the project, sources said.

Launching the smart health card distribution, Naveen said around 3.64 lakh people of the district will get the benefits of the smart health card programme. So far, 11 districts of Odisha have been covered under the programme.

He has also dedicated 71 high schools transformed under the 5T initiative of the State government.

Prior to the CM's visit, the police picked up several BJP and Congress leaders of the district on preventive detention anticipating protest over Mamita Meher murder case.

Several opposition leaders, including BJP youth wing president of Odisha Irasis Acharya,

party district Krishak Morcha president Srikant Mishra and Congress party's district president Nihar Mahananda were detained by the police.

Bargarh MP (BJP) Suresh Pujari boycotted the government programme protesting the government's refusal to act against Minister DS Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Mamita murder case.

Meanwhile, the opposition party activists continued their egg attack on BJD leaders' vehicles. They hurled eggs on the carcades of minister Jagannath Saraka and BJD MLA Snehangini Churia while they were on their way to distribute smart health cards in Bargarh district.

