German social democrats catch up with CDU/CSU in election race

Berlin, Aug 28 One month before the federal elections in Germany, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) caught up with the conservative CDU/CSU union, according to the Politbarometer published by public broadcaster ZDF.

The SPD gained three percentage points within two weeks and was polled to reach 22 per cent of votes if elections were now, according to the survey of around 1,300 Germans conducted by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen and published on Friday.

With the worst results in the history of the ZDF-Politbarometer, senior partner in the current government CDU/CSU lost four percentage points and dropped to 22 per cent.

The survey was conducted between August 24 and 26.

Almost one in two Germans now preferred SPD candidate Olaf Scholz to succeed Angela Merkel, who is leaving politics after 16 years as Chancellor.

CDU leader Armin Laschet, on the other hand, lost support and only reached an approval rating of 17 per cent.

Although Green Party candidate Annalena Baerbock only came in at third place of the popular vote, the Green Party gained one percentage point and was polled at 20 per cent, followed by the AfD with 11 per cent and the liberal party (FDP) with 10 per cent.

The federal election is scheduled to be held on September 26 to elect the members of the 20th Bundestag or Parliament.

On the same day, state elections in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will also take place.

