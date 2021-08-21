German train services to be affected by strike

Berlin, Aug 21 Following failed tariff negotiations with state rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB), train services in Germany would be affected by renewed strike actions, Klaus Weselsky, head of the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) announced.

In the midst of the summer holiday season, the strikes are scheduled to start on Saturday for freight rail transport, with passenger services affected from Monday to Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"A standstill in improving the offer by the management of DB directly leads to a standstill of trains in Germany," Weselsky said.

In a statement, DB criticised the strikes as a "completely unnecessary burden on passengers and freight customers".

In addition to a wage increase of 3.2 percent, GDL demands a Covid-19 bonus of 600 euros, as well as collective agreements for the entire rail infrastructure, for network, station and service as well as the workshops.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor