GMDA to install smart traffic signals costing Rs 16.10 cr

Gurugram, Aug 31 To streamline traffic management, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will install smart traffic signals costing Rs 16.10 crore.

According to a representative of the GMDA, old and defective traffic signals in the city will also be replaced and smart traffic signals will be installed in their place.

He said tenders are being prepared for this and it is expected that in September this work will be tendered.

This was decided during a monthly meeting of the Road Safety Advisory Committee on Tuesday and which was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.

In the meeting, Meena directed to make these places safe for the pedestr by fixing the congested intersections, mainly Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk.

He said that a four-member committee would make visits to these places and find solutions to the problems.

The project Director of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Secretary of Regional Transport Authority and ACP Traffic have been included in this committee.

It was also informed in the meeting that the traffic police has issued 1,979 challans for those driving in the wrong lane, 484 challans have been issued for overspeeding, 4,184 for non-seat belts and 13,867 found without helmets.

According to the officials, till this year 52,746 challans have been issued for those driving in the wrong direction.

"Around 26 ambulances are stationed at different places in Gurugram district to take road accident victims on the national highway to the nearest hospital at the earliest. Apart from these, 11 more ambulances are expected to be added in September," health department officials informed the meeting.

