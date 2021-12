Goa Assembly polls: GFP chief Vijay Sardesai, others meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa, Goa Forward Party chief Vijay Sardesai along with other leaders called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Tuesday.

Along with Sardesai, his party colleague Vinod Palyekar and independent MLA Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar also met the Wayanad MP. Leader of Opposition in Goa Legislative Assembly Digambar Kamat was also present in the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Sardesai said, "Continuance of Goa under BJP rule is an impossibility! Met with Rahul Gandhi. Proud to be working for the 2nd liberation of Goa with the great grandson of the person who enabled the 1st! The curse of the communal and anti-Goan Dr Pramod Sawant government will be blown away!"

Following the meeting, AICC in-charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao wrote, "Vijai Sardesai and Vinod Palyekar of Goa Forward Party and independent MLA Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar met with Rahul Gandhi and expressed their complete support to take on the Corrupt and Inept BJP Goa Govt in the ensuing Assembly elections."

Assembly polls in Goa are slated for early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

