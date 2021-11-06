Goa BJP chides media for not praising for fuel price drop

Panaji, Nov 6 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Saturday blamed the media for not praising enough for the drop in fuel prices, which have pulled the rates of petrol and diesel in the coastal state below Rs 100 for the first time in weeks.

Tanavade also linked the high rates of fuel, before the pre-Diwali drop in prices, to the expenditure incurred by the central government for the development of the Covid vaccines and the countrywide free vaccination drive, which has seen over 100 crore persons being administered Covid vaccine doses throughout India.

"We also used to feel awkward when you (media) used to ask us questions (about fuel hike). We would find it awkward to answer. Therefore today we congratulate the government. But you have not given publicity in the manner it should have been done," the state BJP president told reporters at a press conference on Saturday.

"The vaccination (effort) costs crores of rupees... Despite this, he has borne a loss of Rs 1.80 lakh crore... Government expenses increased during the pandemic, though Government's income decreased. Plus it took a great deal of money to develop the vaccine and to give it free across India and Goa. More than 100 crore people have taken the first dose. Despite these rising costs, I congratulate the PM and his cabinet for its decision to lower the fuel rate," Tanavade also said.

On Wednesday, the central government had slashed prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, with effect from Thursday, by reducing excise duty on the fuel.

Soon after, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had also slashed state duty by Rs 7 on petrol and Rs 7 on diesel, thereby cumulatively reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre.

After the price drop, petrol and diesel in Goa is now selling at Rs 96.38 and Rs. 87.26 per litre respectively as of Saturday.

Sawant on Saturday however chided media persons for not congratulating him and the Prime Minister for their decisions to reduce fuel prices.

"You did not congratulate me. Petrol has been reduced by Rs 12 and diesel by Rs 17. You should have congratulated me and Modi ji. You did not..." Sawant said.

