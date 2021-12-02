Goa Forward Party MLA resigns, to join BJP on Friday

Panaji, Dec 2 With around two months to go for the Goa Assembly polls, Jayesh Salgaonkar, an opposition MLA from the Goa Forward Party, resigned as MLA late on Thursday.

Salgaonkar submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the state legislative Assembly and is expected to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday.

"I have submitted my resignation to the Speaker and tomorrow I will join the BJP," Salgaonkar told reporters at the Assembly complex.

Salgaonkar is an MLA from the Saligao Assembly constituency. Hours before Salgaonkar resigned as MLA, BJP state President Sadanand Shet Tanavade dissolved the party's Saligao block, soon after block officials protested Salgaonkar's scheduled entry into the BJP on Friday.

With Salgaonkar's exit, the Goa Forward Party now has two MLAs in the state Assembly.

