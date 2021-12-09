Goa has better education infra than Delhi, Bengal: CM

Panaji, Dec 9 Goa has better education infrastructure than Delhi and West Bengal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday, while warning Goans of lies peddled by political parties from the two states (AAP and TMC), related to observance of good governance practices by their respective administrations.

"I can say with pride that Goa has the best infrastructure for government colleges. This is my challenge. Anyone can prove this. Goa has the best infrastructure for the education sector. Goa has a unique aided education system, which is not there in any state. Other states have a private education system," Sawant said at a function organised to mark the laying of the foundation stone for the Shri Gopal Gaonkar Memorial Goa Multi Faculty College in Dharbandora sub district in South Goa.

"You go to Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi or Kolkata. I am saying this because a lot of people lie. They have a habit of telling lies. Goans are innocent. They do not verify. They listen to what people say and keep quiet. They say who will go to Delhi. There is so much pollution there already," Sawant also said.

Sawant has been at loggerheads with leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, who have made the Delhi government's achievements in the education sector as one of the key planks for the upcoming Goa polls. The Trinamool Congress, which is looking to make a splash in the state in the elections has also slammed Sawant for poor governance and shoddy performance of the education sector, which is regulated by the Education Ministry, headed by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also said that the BJP government had upgraded 95 per cent of the primary school infrastructure in the state, which he had said had been ignored for decades.

