Goa TMC submits memorandum to Governor demanding CM Pramod Sawant's resignation

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation including Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Goa TMC leaders Swati Kerkar and Doris Teixeira on Tuesday submitted two memorandums to Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan, demanding the resignation of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The first memorandum demanded the resignation of Goa CM Pramod Sawant and a high-level judicial inquiry against the BJP ruled government on allegations of corruption levelled by former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Satya Pal Malik had said on Monday, "There was corruption in Goa government in the handling of everything. That is why I was removed."

Faleiro reacted, "The BJP government must release a white paper on the purchases and expenditure made by the Government during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are serious allegations and cannot be taken lightly."

"Former Governor of Goa made specific allegations against companies that benefited out of Covid purchase by the Government. We demand a white paper on the same," Babul Supriyo said.

The second memorandum demanded an independent, fair probe in the Siddhi Naik case. Goa TMC on behalf of the parents of the 19-year-old, who was found dead on a beach in North Goa, made the four demands to the Governor: Instruct the State Government to restore law and order; Siddhi Naik's case to be reinvestigated as parents suspect foul-play and murder; case to be handed over to the CBI; and strict action against police officials who allegedly botched-up the probe.

After meeting the Governor, Faleiro said, "It is a murder of democracy. The case should be reinvestigated and handed over to the CBI."

Also, the TMC delegation strongly condemned the acts of vandalism carried out allegedly by BJP workers who had defaced Goa TMC posters and hoardings across the State.

"It is shameful that this happened on the eve of Mamata Banerjee's visit to Goa. This should not have happened. We must maintain decorum in and decency in our conduct. Clearly, the BJP is nervous and rattled, perhaps for the right reasons," said Saugata Roy, Lok Sabha MP.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor