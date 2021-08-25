Goa to finally get its own bullet-proof vehicles for VIP movement

Panaji, Aug 25 The Goa government will finally get its own bullet-proof vehicles for VIP movement, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant said that the state cabinet had cleared the files for outfitting two Toyota Fortuner cars with bullet proof gear.

"We are retro-fitting two Toyota Fortuners with bullet-proofing. The Goa government did not have bullet proof vehicles. It has been given cabinet approval. Two vehicles belonging to the Goa Police are being sent for bullet proof outfitting. The vehicles will be used for VIP movement," Sawant said.

In the past, bullet proof vehicles were sourced from security agencies from the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra to facilitate safe movement of VIPs and VVIPs arriving in the state.

