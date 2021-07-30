Government ready to hold discussions on issues raised by opposition: Agri minister Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday that government is ready to speak on every issue raised by the opposition.

"Opposition frequently disrupts the Parliament proceedings on several issues but the Government and PM Narendra Modi have always made it clear that it is ready to hold discussions over important issues raised by the opposition, including the farm laws," Tomar said.

Emphasising that Opposition must be present in the Parliament for discussions to happen, he said,"If they (Opposition) give importance to a certain issue, they should come for the discussions. Government is ready for discussions anytime."

Earlier today, several MPs cutting across opposition parties like Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were seen protesting inside the Parliament premises near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, in favour of farmers protesting against three controversial farm laws passed by the Centre last year.

While talking to media during the protests, MPs also touched on issues like COVID-19 mismanagement by the Centre, Pegasus snoopgate and price rise.

The on-going Monsoon session of Parliament, which started on July 19th, has seen numerous adjournment motions being put by various opposition parties on a range of issues both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Monsoon session will conclude on August 13.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor